News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted; siblings claim body

Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted; siblings claim body

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 20:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Family members of a flight attendant who was brutally killed allegedly by a housekeeping staffer of her building in Mumbai, have taken possession of her body and left for their native place in Chhattisgarh, while the accused was remanded to police custody till September 8 by a court on Tuesday, an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI PHoto

The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey (24), came to Mumbai in April from her home state for training with a leading private airline. She was found dead late Sunday night in a rented flat at N G Complex in the Marol area of suburban Andheri.

The man arrested for her murder, Vikram Athwal (40), had been doing housekeeping work over the last one year in the residential society.

 

The flight attendant's family members claimed her body late on Monday night and left for their native place in Chhattisgarh for last rites, said a police official.

According to the official, Ogrey's brother and sister claimed the body after completing the formalities as her parents could not travel to Mumbai due to health issues.

On Tuesday, accused Athwal was produced before a local court which sent him to police custody till September 8, he said.

Initial probe revealed that after killing the airline employee with a sharp weapon, the accused went to his home in Tunga village in suburban Powai and changed his clothes. Athwal then visited a health clinic to get first aid as he had received injuries on his hand when the victim put up a resistance during the fatal attack.

When the accused's wife enquired about the injuries, he said they were caused by a piece of broken glass, according to the police.

The police have recorded the statements of a few people in connection with the murder.

However, the police were yet to recover the weapon used in the crime and clothes worn by the accused at the time of incident, said the official.

Preliminary medical report suggested the victim was not sexually assaulted and hence no new sections have been added to the FIR (first information report), he said.

Athwal was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).

It was a pre-planned murder and further investigation was underway, said the official.

The accused and the victim used to argue over petty issues, an official said on Monday when asked about the possible motive behind the crime.

As per preliminary investigation, Athwal entered Ogrey's flat under the pretext of picking up a garbage bag and cleaning the commode.

"After gaining entry, he locked the door and took out the sharp weapon he was carrying with him. Ogrey tried to save herself but Athwal held her hair from the back and slit her throat," the official had said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai murder: Residents still in shock, scared
Mumbai murder: Residents still in shock, scared
Udaipur: J-K man held for threatening Mumbai girl
Udaipur: J-K man held for threatening Mumbai girl
GRP forms team to probe constable's train shootout
GRP forms team to probe constable's train shootout
RBI may introduce CBDC in call money market soon
RBI may introduce CBDC in call money market soon
'Dravid couldn't read me': Muralitharan's big reveal
'Dravid couldn't read me': Muralitharan's big reveal
India or Bharat? What Supreme Court said in 2016
India or Bharat? What Supreme Court said in 2016
NC's Lone pledges allegiance to Constitution but...
NC's Lone pledges allegiance to Constitution but...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cleaner arrested for slitting air hostess's throat

Cleaner arrested for slitting air hostess's throat

College girl found murdered in South Mumbai hostel

College girl found murdered in South Mumbai hostel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances