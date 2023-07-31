News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai train

RPF jawan shoots dead ASI, 3 passengers on Jaipur-Mumbai train

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 31, 2023 09:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Monday shot dead four persons on board a running train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, an official said.

IMAGE: After killing his senior, the RPF constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers. Photograph: ANI

Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary fired from his automatic weapon, killing an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three other passengers of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express shortly after 5 am, the official said.

According to a senior police official, the accused RPF constable was mentally unstable.

Palghar is around 100 km from Mumbai.

 

The constable opened fire on his escort duty in-charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train, the official said.

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, the official added.

The accused then tried to escape from the train between Mira Road and Dahisar, but was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and his weapon was also seized, he said.

The accused is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police, the official said.

The bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire in train, 3 dead
Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire in train, 3 dead
19 passengers from Bihar missing after Odisha triple train crash
19 passengers from Bihar missing after Odisha triple train crash
Accused in Coimbatore blast met men with ISIS links
Accused in Coimbatore blast met men with ISIS links
'We need a remarkable turnaround'
'We need a remarkable turnaround'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
'No Reason For Investors To Worry'
All That Glitters Is Bhumi
All That Glitters Is Bhumi
Indian Team 'Celebrating Mediocrity'
Indian Team 'Celebrating Mediocrity'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

German cops kill Afghan teen behind axe attack in train

German cops kill Afghan teen behind axe attack in train

Accused in Mumbai student's murder would harass her

Accused in Mumbai student's murder would harass her

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances