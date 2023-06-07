News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » College girl found murdered in South Mumbai hostel

College girl found murdered in South Mumbai hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 07, 2023 00:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An 18-year-old college student was found murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai's Churchgate area on Tuesday while a suspect in the case too was found dead on the railway tracks, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was suspected that the woman had been sexually assaulted but it can be ascertained only after autopsy report is available, an official said.

 

The victim was a student of a government polytechnic in suburban Bandra, he said.

The police were alerted around 5 pm after she became untraceable with her fourth-floor hostel room locked from outside.

A police team which entered the room found her dead with a dupatta (stole) wrapped around her neck.

A security guard of the hostel, who is a suspect in the case, had been found dead on the railway tracks early in the morning, the official said.

An FIR for murder was registered at Marine Drive police station and further probe was on, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sheena Bora Trial: And the SuperCop takes the stand
Sheena Bora Trial: And the SuperCop takes the stand
Indian student found guilty of stabbing friend to death
Indian student found guilty of stabbing friend to death
UP ex-cop gets life for student's death 30 yrs ago
UP ex-cop gets life for student's death 30 yrs ago
PGA Tour & LIV circuit's shocking news!
PGA Tour & LIV circuit's shocking news!
World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3% in '23
World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3% in '23
What was she waiting for? Svitolina accuses Sabalenka
What was she waiting for? Svitolina accuses Sabalenka
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide

Batchmate arrested over IIT Bombay student's suicide

14 sensational murders that shook India

14 sensational murders that shook India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances