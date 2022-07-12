News
J-K man held for threatening Mumbai girl for posts on Udaipur murder

J-K man held for threatening Mumbai girl for posts on Udaipur murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 12, 2022 00:42 IST
A man was held from Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly issuing death and sexual threats to a 15-year-old girl after she posted a video expressing her views on the June 28 killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Lal in his tailoring shop in Udaipur just before the attack. Photograph: Video grab

Fayyaz Ahmed Bhatt (30) was held on Sunday from Badgam in the northern Union Territory with the help of police there, the VP Road police station official said.

 

"The girl received calls and Whatsapp messages containing death and sexual threats from three numbers on July 1, after which her parents lodged a complaint the next day," he said.

A special team of Mumbai police nabbed Bhatt and charged him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

He has been remanded in police custody for three days and further probe was underway.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop on June 28 by two persons who claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam. The National Investigation Agency has arrested seven persons so far in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
