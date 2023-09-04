News
Rediff.com  » News » Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with her throat slit

Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with her throat slit

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 04, 2023 14:42 IST
A 24-year-old woman flight attendant was found dead with her throat slit in an apartment in Mumbai, following which the police have registered a case of murder and detained one person, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey, hailed from Chhattisgarh and came to Mumbai in April for training with Air India, the official said.

She was found dead late Sunday night in a flat at N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in Marol area of suburban Andheri, he said

 

The Powai police have registered a murder case and detained one person in this connection, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter's boyfriend, but the duo left for their native place eight days back. The police have now informed them about the incident, the official said.

After the woman did not pick up calls from her family members, they rang up their local friends in Mumbai and asked them to go to her flat.

When the family's local friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help opened the flat using a duplicate key, the official said.

The woman was found lying with her throat slit. She was immediately she rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

On the basis of primary information, the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, adding that a probe is on into the case. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
