Accused Arrested After Shootout In Delhi's Ashok Vihar

A murder suspect was arrested after a dramatic encounter with Delhi Police in Ashok Vihar, resulting in injuries to both the accused and a police officer.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A murder suspect was apprehended in Ashok Vihar, Delhi, following a police encounter.

The accused, Suraj alias Kana, sustained a leg injury during the shootout and is hospitalised.

Police received specific intelligence about the suspect's movement leading to the operation.

The accused allegedly opened fire on the police before being subdued and taken into custody.

An investigation is underway to determine if the accused is linked to other criminal cases.

An alleged accused wanted in a murder case was apprehended after an encounter in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana, sustained a leg injury and was taken to a hospital. His condition is stable, the official said.

Details of the Wazirpur Murder Case

Suraj had been absconding after the murder that took place in the Wazirpur industrial area two days ago, he said.

According to a senior police officer, investigators received specific input late Wednesday night about the movement of the accused near Pul Prahladpur. Subsequently, a trap was laid to apprehend him.

The Encounter and Apprehension

"At around 3 am, the accused reached the spot on a scooter. When the police team intercepted him and asked him to surrender, he opened fire at the personnel," the officer said.

One of the bullets struck a police officer wearing a bulletproof jacket, he said.

In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was overpowered and taken into custody.

Ongoing Investigation

The accused will be questioned after his condition improves, the senior police officer said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain his possible involvement in other criminal cases.

The weapon used in the firing was recovered, they added.