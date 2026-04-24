Attempted Murder Case Filed After Karol Bagh Shooting

A man sustained a gunshot wound in Delhi's Karol Bagh, prompting a police investigation into attempted murder and a search for the suspects involved in the crime.
Key Points
- A man was shot and injured in Karol Bagh, central Delhi.
- Police have registered a case of attempted murder following the shooting.
- The victim is currently under medical observation and has provided details about the suspects.
- Forensic team recovered empty cartridges and a live round from the crime scene.
- Police are working to identify and arrest the accused individuals.
A man sustained a gunshot injury in central Delhi's Karol Bagh early Friday, following which a case of attempt to murder has been registered, police said.
According to police, a medico-legal case (MLC) call was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at 3:55 am, saying a man identified as Rohit, a resident of Anand Parbat, had been admitted there with a gunshot wound.
Investigation Details of Karol Bagh Shooting
The victim, who is currently under medical observation, has shared details about the suspects involved in the firing, police said.
A forensic team recovered two empty cartridges and one live round from the crime scene, indicating that three rounds were fired, the officer said.
Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, he said.