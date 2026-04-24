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Home  » News » Attempted Murder Case Filed After Karol Bagh Shooting

Attempted Murder Case Filed After Karol Bagh Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 08:37 IST

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A man sustained a gunshot wound in Delhi's Karol Bagh, prompting a police investigation into attempted murder and a search for the suspects involved in the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was shot and injured in Karol Bagh, central Delhi.
  • Police have registered a case of attempted murder following the shooting.
  • The victim is currently under medical observation and has provided details about the suspects.
  • Forensic team recovered empty cartridges and a live round from the crime scene.
  • Police are working to identify and arrest the accused individuals.

A man sustained a gunshot injury in central Delhi's Karol Bagh early Friday, following which a case of attempt to murder has been registered, police said.

According to police, a medico-legal case (MLC) call was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at 3:55 am, saying a man identified as Rohit, a resident of Anand Parbat, had been admitted there with a gunshot wound.

 

Investigation Details of Karol Bagh Shooting

The victim, who is currently under medical observation, has shared details about the suspects involved in the firing, police said.

A forensic team recovered two empty cartridges and one live round from the crime scene, indicating that three rounds were fired, the officer said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, he said.

In India, attempted murder is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code. Investigations typically involve forensic analysis, witness statements, and efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects. The police will gather evidence to build a case for prosecution in court.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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