Attempted Murder Case Filed After Karol Bagh Shooting

A man sustained a gunshot wound in Delhi's Karol Bagh, prompting a police investigation into attempted murder and a search for the suspects involved in the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was shot and injured in Karol Bagh, central Delhi.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder following the shooting.

The victim is currently under medical observation and has provided details about the suspects.

Forensic team recovered empty cartridges and a live round from the crime scene.

Police are working to identify and arrest the accused individuals.

A man sustained a gunshot injury in central Delhi's Karol Bagh early Friday, following which a case of attempt to murder has been registered, police said.

According to police, a medico-legal case (MLC) call was received from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital at 3:55 am, saying a man identified as Rohit, a resident of Anand Parbat, had been admitted there with a gunshot wound.

Investigation Details of Karol Bagh Shooting

The victim, who is currently under medical observation, has shared details about the suspects involved in the firing, police said.

A forensic team recovered two empty cartridges and one live round from the crime scene, indicating that three rounds were fired, the officer said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, he said.

In India, attempted murder is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code. Investigations typically involve forensic analysis, witness statements, and efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects. The police will gather evidence to build a case for prosecution in court.