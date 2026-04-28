HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Accused Of Wife's Murder Found Dead In Arunachal Lock-Up

Man Accused Of Wife's Murder Found Dead In Arunachal Lock-Up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 22:12 IST

x

A man accused of murdering his wife was found dead in an Arunachal Pradesh police station lock-up, prompting suspension of officers and investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • Man accused of murdering his wife found dead in Namsai Police Station lock-up.
  • Two police personnel suspended following the death of murder suspect in custody.
  • Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated investigations.
  • Departmental and magisterial inquiries to be conducted into the incident.
  • CCTV footage being examined as part of the investigation into the death in police custody.

A 35-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his wife, was found hanging in Namsai Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Launched After Custody Death

Two personnel of the police station were suspended, and a show-cause notice was issued to the officer in charge, with departmental proceedings initiated.

 

The deceased, identified as Biru Kharia, a permanent resident of Tinsukia district in Assam, was found hanging inside the police lock-up around 10:15 pm on April 27. He had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Pujamani Kharia.

Namsai SP (in-charge) Thutan Jamba said Kharia had been taken into custody following an FIR registered on April 26 and was remanded to five days of police custody by a court.

"During custody, he was found hanging inside the lock-up. A sari was used in the incident," the SP said.

Inquiries Underway

Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

Jamba said both a departmental and magisterial inquiry would be conducted.

"The matter is being taken seriously, and any lapses or negligence will be dealt with strictly," he added.

CCTV Footage Examined

The lock-up has been sealed, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

After the post-mortem examination, the body has been handed over to the deceased's family members.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Suspected Of Wife's Murder Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh
Man Suspected Of Wife's Murder Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh
Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station
Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station
Manipur: NIA to Investigate Death of Two Missing Men in Kamjong District
Manipur: NIA to Investigate Death of Two Missing Men in Kamjong District
Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation
Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation
Odisha Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute
Odisha Man Dies by Suicide After Killing Wife Amid Domestic Dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News0:31

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After...

PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters in Sikkim3:01

PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters in Sikkim

Virat Kohli inaugurates childhood coach RajKumar Sharma's new academy4:02

Virat Kohli inaugurates childhood coach RajKumar Sharma's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO