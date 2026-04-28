Man Accused Of Wife's Murder Found Dead In Arunachal Lock-Up

A man accused of murdering his wife was found dead in an Arunachal Pradesh police station lock-up, prompting suspension of officers and investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points Man accused of murdering his wife found dead in Namsai Police Station lock-up.

Two police personnel suspended following the death of murder suspect in custody.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated investigations.

Departmental and magisterial inquiries to be conducted into the incident.

CCTV footage being examined as part of the investigation into the death in police custody.

A 35-year-old man, who was accused of murdering his wife, was found hanging in Namsai Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Launched After Custody Death

Two personnel of the police station were suspended, and a show-cause notice was issued to the officer in charge, with departmental proceedings initiated.

The deceased, identified as Biru Kharia, a permanent resident of Tinsukia district in Assam, was found hanging inside the police lock-up around 10:15 pm on April 27. He had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Pujamani Kharia.

Namsai SP (in-charge) Thutan Jamba said Kharia had been taken into custody following an FIR registered on April 26 and was remanded to five days of police custody by a court.

"During custody, he was found hanging inside the lock-up. A sari was used in the incident," the SP said.

Inquiries Underway

Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

Jamba said both a departmental and magisterial inquiry would be conducted.

"The matter is being taken seriously, and any lapses or negligence will be dealt with strictly," he added.

CCTV Footage Examined

The lock-up has been sealed, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

After the post-mortem examination, the body has been handed over to the deceased's family members.