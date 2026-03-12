HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Manipur: NIA to Investigate Death of Two Missing Men in Kamjong District

March 12, 2026 15:09 IST

The mysterious deaths of two men in Manipur's Kamjong district have triggered a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, as the government seeks to maintain law and order and provide compensation to the grieving families.

Key Points

  • Two men missing in Manipur's Kamjong district were found dead, sparking unrest.
  • The Manipur government has ordered an NIA investigation into the deaths at Thawai Kuki village.
  • Families of the deceased will receive compensation as per government norms.
  • Following the discovery, a police vehicle was attacked and villagers protested, blocking roads in Ukhrul district.

Two men who went missing in Manipur's Kamjong district were found dead on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Thangboimang Khongsai (35) from Shangkai in Ukhrul district and Thengin Baite (40) from nearby Thawai Kuki village.

 

The two had gone to repair water pipelines in a forest on Wednesday but did not return home, villagers claimed.

Their bodies were recovered at a short distance from each other by villagers and security personnel, hours after 21 Tangkhul Naga civilians, who had been detained by villagers and armed men from Shangkai, were released.

Government Response to the Deaths

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh told the Assembly on Thursday that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and families of the deceased would be given compensation.

In a post on X, Singh said, "The government will hand over the case related to the death of two individuals at Thawai Kuki village to the NIA for a thorough and impartial investigation. Ex gratia will also be provided to the bereaved families as per government norms. The government remains committed to ensuring justice, maintaining law and order, and upholding the rule of law in the state."

Protests and Aftermath

Soon after the bodies were recovered, a police vehicle was targeted by a mob at Mongkot Chepu in Ukhrul district around 10 am. One vehicle was damaged in the attack, officials said.

Irate villagers at Shangkai also blocked the Ukhrul-Imphal road with stones and boulders to protest the killing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

