HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation

Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 16:16 IST

x

Arunachal Pradesh police have successfully apprehended the prime suspect in the brutal double murder of a father and his young daughter, bringing a swift development to the ongoing investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Arunachal Pradesh police arrested Madan Karmakar, the prime suspect in a double murder case.
  • The victims were a 42-year-old father, Bablu Kol, and his 7-year-old daughter, Rishita, who were killed on March 4.
  • The accused fled to Assam after the murders and was traced to Tinsukia district.
  • A joint operation by Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Rifles, and Assam Police led to the arrest.

Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district have arrested the prime accused in a twin murder case, an official said.

On March 5, a double murder case was registered at Kamlao within Manmao police station limits under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

 

The accused, identified as Madan Karmakar, fled after killing a father-daughter duo, Changlang SP Kirli Padu said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused killed 42-year-old Bablu Kol and his 7-year-old daughter Rishita on the night of March 4 and fled to Assam.

The SP said a police team traced the accused in Tinsukia district of the neighbouring state.

On Wednesday, a police team led by Manmao police station officer-in-charge inspector Wangpol Wangsa, with assistance from 4 Assam Rifles and Assam Police, conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

Padu said police are investigating the intent behind the double murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Uttarakhand Double Murder Case
Delhi Police Nab Suspect in Uttarakhand Double Murder Case
UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police
UP: Man kills daughter, lover with shovel, goes to police
Odisha Manhunt: Father Accused of Killing Wife, Daughter-in-Law, and Granddaughter
Odisha Manhunt: Father Accused of Killing Wife, Daughter-in-Law, and Granddaughter
Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat in front of her father
Man kills girlfriend by slitting her throat in front of her father
Honour killing: Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP, dumps bodies in Chambal
Honour killing: Man shoots dead daughter, lover in MP, dumps bodies in Chambal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sonam Bajwa Sets the Red Carpet on Fire in a Stunning Black Dress 1:25

Sonam Bajwa Sets the Red Carpet on Fire in a Stunning...

Yogi Adityanath performs gau seva at Gorakhnath Temple gaushala0:57

Yogi Adityanath performs gau seva at Gorakhnath Temple...

Nushrat Bharucha's Glam Look Leaves Fans in Awe1:00

Nushrat Bharucha's Glam Look Leaves Fans in Awe

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO