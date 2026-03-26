Prime Suspect Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh Double Murder Investigation

Arunachal Pradesh police have successfully apprehended the prime suspect in the brutal double murder of a father and his young daughter, bringing a swift development to the ongoing investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh police arrested Madan Karmakar, the prime suspect in a double murder case.

The victims were a 42-year-old father, Bablu Kol, and his 7-year-old daughter, Rishita, who were killed on March 4.

The accused fled to Assam after the murders and was traced to Tinsukia district.

A joint operation by Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Rifles, and Assam Police led to the arrest.

Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district have arrested the prime accused in a twin murder case, an official said.

On March 5, a double murder case was registered at Kamlao within Manmao police station limits under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The accused, identified as Madan Karmakar, fled after killing a father-daughter duo, Changlang SP Kirli Padu said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused killed 42-year-old Bablu Kol and his 7-year-old daughter Rishita on the night of March 4 and fled to Assam.

The SP said a police team traced the accused in Tinsukia district of the neighbouring state.

On Wednesday, a police team led by Manmao police station officer-in-charge inspector Wangpol Wangsa, with assistance from 4 Assam Rifles and Assam Police, conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

Padu said police are investigating the intent behind the double murder.