Man arrested in Thane for possessing ganja worth ₹4.27 lakh

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after being found in possession of ganja worth ₹4.27 lakh, leading to an investigation into the source and intended recipients of the illegal substance.

Key Points A 46-year-old man was arrested in Thane for possessing ganja.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth ₹4.27 lakh.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are investigating the source of the drugs and their intended destination.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth ₹4.27 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The crime branch unit-II of Bhiwandi police on Wednesday apprehended Kuldeep Bacchu Singh, a resident of the Mithpada-Sangampada area, with 8 kg of the contraband, an official said.

The seized ganja is worth ₹4.27 lakh, he said, adding that the accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A probe is underway to identify the source of the contraband and the intended recipients, the official said.