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Man arrested in Thane for possessing ganja worth ₹4.27 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 20, 2026 10:09 IST

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A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after being found in possession of ganja worth ₹4.27 lakh, leading to an investigation into the source and intended recipients of the illegal substance.

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old man was arrested in Thane for possessing ganja.
  • The seized ganja is estimated to be worth ₹4.27 lakh.
  • The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police are investigating the source of the drugs and their intended destination.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth ₹4.27 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The crime branch unit-II of Bhiwandi police on Wednesday apprehended Kuldeep Bacchu Singh, a resident of the Mithpada-Sangampada area, with 8 kg of the contraband, an official said.

 

The seized ganja is worth ₹4.27 lakh, he said, adding that the accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A probe is underway to identify the source of the contraband and the intended recipients, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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