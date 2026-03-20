Minor apprehended with 10kg of Ganja in Navi Mumbai drug bust

A 17-year-old has been apprehended in Navi Mumbai with a significant quantity of ganja, sparking an investigation into the larger drug peddling network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 17-year-old was detained in Navi Mumbai for allegedly possessing 10 kg of ganja.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth Rs 12.66 lakh.

A 22-year-old accomplice escaped and is currently being pursued by authorities.

The teenager has been sent to a remand home as the investigation continues.

Police are investigating the drug peddling network and intended recipients of the ganja.

A 17-year-old boy was detained allegedly with 10 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 12.66 lakh in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

He was detained on Thursday after a car was intercepted with two occupants, one of whom, a 22-year-old man, managed to flee, the Vashi police station official said.

Details of the Seizure

"We seized 10.130 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 12.66 lakh. The car has also been impounded. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

The minor has been sent to a remand home, while efforts are on to nab his associate who fled, the official said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further probe into the peddling network, including intended recipients of the contraband, is underway, he informed.