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Teens Arrested in Surat for Possession of Cannabis Worth Lakhs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 22, 2026 17:30 IST

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Two teenagers have been arrested in Surat for possessing a significant amount of cannabis, raising concerns about drug trafficking and youth involvement in illegal activities.

Key Points

  • Two 17-year-old boys were detained in Surat for possession of cannabis.
  • The cannabis seized was valued at Rs 4.54 lakh.
  • The teenagers had travelled from Bihar to Surat.
  • Police recovered 9.08 kg of ganja from the minors.
  • The teenagers have been sent to a children's remand home, and further investigation is underway regarding the drug possession in Surat.

Two boys, both 17, were detained in Surat with cannabis valued at Rs 4.54 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Saturday intercepted the duo, who had come from Bihar, near L N Park Society in the Udhana Bhathena area while they were heading towards the M-4 market.

 

The two were carrying 9.08 kg of ganja, as per an official release.

Besides the contraband, valued at Rs 4.54 lakh, police have also recovered two mobile phones from the minors, said inspector S N Desai from Udhana police station.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the minors have been sent to a children's remand home, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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