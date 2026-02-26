HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trio Nabbed with Hydroponic Ganja in Navi Mumbai

Trio Nabbed with Hydroponic Ganja in Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 26, 2026 19:17 IST

In a major drug bust, Navi Mumbai police arrested three individuals and seized hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12.91 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Navi Mumbai police arrested three individuals near Vashi railway station for possession of hydroponic ganja.
  • The seized hydroponic ganja is estimated to be worth Rs 12.91 crore.
  • Over 12 kilograms of 'hydro ganja' were found concealed in a trolley bag inside a car.
  • The arrested individuals are from Ulhasnagar and Pune, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
  • Police are investigating the complete peddling network related to the seized drugs.

Three persons have been arrested allegedly with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 12.91 crore, Navi Mumbai police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid near CIDCO Exhibition Centre and Rajasthan Bhavan close to Vashi railway station on February 26, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane told reporters.

 

"The police team intercepted a car at 5am that day and found 12.910 kilograms of hydro ganja worth Rs 12.91 crore concealed in a trolley bag. We arrested Shyam Shivkumar Vanvani (45) from Ulhasnagar, as well as Sandeep Dilip Patil (35) and Aniket Sunil Telangi (27), both from Parvati in Pune," the DCP said.

What is Hydro Ganja?

'Hydro ganja' is a term used for cannabis grown using hydroponics, a soil-free method of cultivation using nutrient-rich water solutions.

Investigation Underway

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Vashi police station and further probe to unravel the complete peddling network is underway, Dahane said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
