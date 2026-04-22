Exhibition Centre Execs Challenge Arrests In Mumbai Drug Overdose Case

Two senior executives arrested in connection with a fatal drug overdose at a Mumbai music concert are challenging their 'illegal' arrest in the Bombay High Court, claiming no involvement in drug-related activities.

Key Points Two executives from NESCO Exhibitions challenge their arrest related to a fatal drug overdose at a Mumbai music concert.

The executives claim they were merely discharging professional duties and had no involvement in drug-related activities.

The petition argues there is no evidence linking them to the procurement, distribution, or consumption of illegal substances.

The plea states that drug consumption was strictly prohibited at the venue, according to entry terms.

One executive claims the grounds for arrest were not properly communicated due to a language barrier.

Two senior executives of an exhibition centre, arrested in connection with a fatal drug overdose case at a music concert in the city, have moved the Bombay High Court challenging their "illegal" arrest and seeking bail.

Balkrishna Balram Kurup (46), vice-president (Live Events and IP) of NESCO Exhibitions, and Sunny Jain (31), senior manager (Live Events) at the centre in suburban Goregaon, were arrested on April 13. Their arrest came after two MBA students, who attended the April 11 music concert at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, died allegedly due an overdose of drugs.

Executives Claim No Involvement in Drug Activity

Investigations suggested that the duo, studying in a well-known business school in south Mumbai, had allegedly consumed MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), a prohibited substance.

In their petition, filed this week through advocate Rishi Bhuta, Jain and Kurup have contended that they were merely employees discharging their professional duties and had no direct or indirect involvement in any alleged drug-related activity.

Arguments Against the Arrest

They argued that there was no material linking them to procurement, distribution, or consumption of contraband substances, and no recovery has been made at their instance.

The plea states that consumption or possession of illegal substances was strictly prohibited at the venue, as per entry terms printed on tickets and displayed at the site.

Challenging the Legality of the Arrest

The duo, currently in judicial custody, claimed their arrest was illegal as police failed to comply with the mandatory safeguard under law regarding communication of ground of their arrest.

Kurup, whose mother tongue is Malayalam, has further contended that the grounds of arrest were provided in Marathi, a language he does not understand, and were not explained to him despite requests.

The executives from NESCO Exhibitions were arrested after two MBA students died following a music concert at the venue, allegedly due to a drug overdose. The legal challenge highlights issues surrounding the responsibilities of venue management in preventing drug-related incidents. In India, arrests must follow due process, including clear communication of the grounds for arrest in a language the accused understands.