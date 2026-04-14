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Mumbai Music Concert Tragedy: MBA Students Die of Suspected Overdose

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 14, 2026 16:56 IST

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Tragedy strikes Mumbai as two MBA students die from a suspected drug overdose after attending a music concert, leading to multiple arrests and a police investigation into the event's circumstances.

Key Points

  • Two MBA students died in Mumbai after a music concert due to suspected drug overdose.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the students consumed ecstasy and alcohol before and during the concert.
  • Six individuals have been arrested, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier, in connection with the incident.
  • The police have registered a case under culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • The arrested individuals have been remanded in police custody as the investigation continues.

Two MBA students, including a woman, died due to suspected drug overdose during a music concert in the western suburbs here, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested six persons, including the event organiser, a suspected drug supplier and two students, in connection with the deaths.

 

The victims, who were studying at a city-based management institute, were part of a group of 15 students who attended the concert at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre on Saturday, an official said.

As per preliminary investigation, some members of the group allegedly consumed ecstasy before entering the venue, and had also had alcohol during the concert.

Several of them reportedly complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital in Jogeshwari and other private medical facilities, the official said.

He said that two students died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Sunday, while another student is hospitalised, but in a stable condition.

Police Investigation and Arrests

He said the Vanrai police have registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested two students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with organising the concert.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Thursday, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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