Arrest Made In Mumbai Concert Drug Overdose Case

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected drug overdose deaths of two MBA students at a Mumbai concert, as police investigate the supply of ecstasy pills.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man has been arrested in Kalyan in connection with the drug overdose deaths at a Mumbai concert.

The accused, Shubh Agarwal, allegedly supplied drugs at the Goregaon concert venue.

Eight people have been arrested in total, including five alleged drug suppliers.

Two MBA students died after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills at the music concert.

A man was held from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district in connection with the probe into the death of two persons allegedly due to drug overdose during a concert in Goregaon in Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

Accused in Custody for Mumbai Drug Deaths

The official identified the arrested accused as Shubh Agarwal (21), who was in touch with another accused, Prateek Pande, and had allegedly supplied drugs at the concert venue.

"Agarwal does not have a prior crime record. He has been remanded in police custody. So far, eight persons have been arrested in the case. The eight comprise five alleged drug suppliers and three individuals linked to the organisation of the concert. As part of the probe, statements of 12 persons have been recorded," the official informed.

Details of the Drug Overdose Incident

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during the music concert that took place on April 11. Both died on April 12, while a third student is undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, he said.

The victims were part of a group of around 20 to 22 students who had attended the event. Preliminary investigations indicate some of them had consumed ecstasy before entering the venue, while alcohol was also consumed during the concert, as per police.

Vanrai police had registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, culpable homicide charges can carry a sentence of up to ten years. The police investigation will likely focus on tracing the source of the drugs and determining the level of involvement of each arrested individual. Mumbai has seen a rise in drug-related incidents at social gatherings in recent years.