Mumbai Police Arrest Key Supplier In Drug Overdose Deaths

Mumbai police have apprehended a key supplier in the tragic drug overdose case involving two MBA students, intensifying the investigation into the distribution of ecstasy and other illicit substances at city events.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai police arrested Ayush Sahitya, a key supplier, in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two MBA students.

The arrest brings the total number of individuals in custody to nine, including alleged drug peddlers and the event organiser.

The victims reportedly consumed alcohol and ecstasy pills during a music concert in Goregaon.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a key supplier in the death of two MBA students due to suspected drug overdose at a concert in the city's Goregaon area, an official said.

Key Supplier Arrested in Thane District

With the arrest of the 24-year-old accused, Ayush Sahitya, police have taken nine persons into custody so far, he said.

According to the official from Vanrai police station in Goregaon, Sahitya was arrested in Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district. He was produced in a court and remanded in police custody.

Investigation Reveals Drug Supply Chain

Sahitya had allegedly supplied drugs to accused Anand Patel, who was earlier arrested in Kalyan on Mumbai's outskirts, and was constantly in touch with him. Sahitya is a student and has no known criminal background, the official said.

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during a music concert on April 11. Both died on April 12, while a third student was undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, according to police.

The victims were part of a group of 20 to 22 students who had attended the event at Nesco Ground in Goregon. Preliminary investigations showed that some of them had consumed ecstasy before entering the venue, while alcohol was also consumed during the concert, as per the police.

Ecstasy Use and Previous Arrests

Ecstasy is the street name for 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a synthetic drug. It is popular in the club and rave scene for its ability to produce feelings of increased energy, empathy, and euphoria.

Earlier, eight persons, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier, were arrested. They have been identified as Prateek Pandey, Raunak Khandelwal, Anand Patel, Vinit Garlani, Shubh Agarwal, Akash Sanal, Sunny Jain and Balkrishna Kurup.

Of the nine arrested, six are alleged drug peddlers, police said, adding that they have recorded the statements of more than 12 persons as part of the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation and Search Operations

Thousands of youngsters had attended the music concert, and several of them reportedly felt unwell during the event. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, said officials.

The Vanrai police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.

Following the drug overdose deaths, police and the crime branch have been conducting searches at multiple locations, they said.

Police had said earlier that the racketeers seem to have supplied drugs during earlier events held at the same venue.

All those arrested have been remanded in police custody, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, culpable homicide not amounting to murder carries a potential sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years, or life imprisonment if the act is committed with the intention of causing death. The police will likely focus on tracing the source of the drugs and determining the extent of the distribution network.