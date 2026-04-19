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Mumbai Concert Drug Deaths: Bouncer Arrested For Aiding Peddlers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 19, 2026 19:53 IST

A bouncer has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly facilitating drug peddlers' access to a concert where two MBA students died from suspected drug overdoses, intensifying the investigation into the tragic incident.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points

  • A bouncer was arrested for allegedly allowing drug peddlers into a Mumbai concert where two people died of suspected drug overdose.
  • The bouncer allegedly took bribes to allow the peddlers entry without tickets.
  • Two MBA students died after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills at the music concert.
  • Police have arrested a total of ten people in connection with the case, including alleged drug suppliers and event organisers.
  • The victims were part of a group of students who attended the concert, with some consuming ecstasy beforehand.

A "bouncer" was arrested on Sunday in the Mumbai concert drug overdose deaths case for allegedly allowing two persons to enter the venue without tickets to peddle drugs, a police official said.

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during the music concert that took place on April 11 in Goregaon in the north-western part of the metropolis. Both died on April 12, while a third student is undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital.

 

Bouncer's Role in Drug Peddling at Mumbai Concert

The Vanrai police station official said Pradip Arvind Gupta, a bouncer who was part of the security crew at the concert, gave alleged drug peddlers Ayush Sahitya and Vinit Garlani entry into the venue though the two did not have tickets.

"Gupta took Rs 1000 each from both to let them in. With Gupta's arrest, the number of people held in the case has reached 10. The other nine who have been arrested comprise six alleged drug suppliers and three individuals linked to the organisation of the concert," the official said.

Identities of Those Arrested in Mumbai Drug Case

He identified the 10 as Ayush Sahitya, Prateek Pandey, Raunak Khandelwal, Anand Patel, Vinit Garlani, Shubh Agarwal, Akash Sanal, Sunny Jain, Balkrishna Kurup and Pradip Gupta.

The victims were part of a group of around 20 to 22 students who had attended the event, the official said.

Investigation Details and Drug Consumption at Concert

"Preliminary investigations indicate some of them had consumed ecstasy before entering the venue, while alcohol was also consumed during the concert. Several attendees reportedly felt unwell and were rushed to hospitals in Jogeshwari and other private medical facilities," he added.

A case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Vanrai police station.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, culpable homicide charges can carry a sentence of up to ten years. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the supply chain of the ecstasy pills and determining the level of negligence on the part of the event organisers.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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