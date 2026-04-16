Drug Racket Suspected at Mumbai Concert After Overdose Deaths

Following the tragic overdose deaths of two MBA students at a Mumbai concert, police have arrested a college student for allegedly supplying drugs, uncovering a potential large-scale drug racket operating at the venue.

Key Points A 22-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs at a Mumbai concert where two MBA students died.

Police suspect a large-scale drug supply racket operated at the Nesco Ground concert, with possible organiser involvement.

The arrested student's financial transactions and Snapchat conversations are being investigated for evidence of drug supply.

Authorities are investigating links between the arrested individual, concert organisers, and other suspects involved in the drug racket.

WhatsApp group chats related to drug supply for the concert were allegedly created and then deleted by the accused.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly supplying drugs at a concert in Goregaon where two MBA students died due to suspected drug overdose, and it is suspected that a large-scale racket was operating at the venue, police said.

With the arrest of Vinit Gerelani, student of a prominent college in south Mumbai, the number of people arrested in the case reached seven, a Vanrai police station official said. A court in Borivali has remanded the accused in police custody till April 18.

Investigation Uncovers Drug Supply Racket

Probe found that a large-scale drug supply racket was operating during Saturday's concert at Nesco Ground and the organisers were hand in glove with the peddlers, the official said.

Two MBA students, a man and a woman, died of suspected overdose after consuming alcohol and ecstasy pills during the music concert that took place on April 11.

Gerelani is accused of playing a role in supplying drugs, the official said, adding his financial transactions were being probed.

He was present at Nesco Ground along with some other accused who allegedly supplied drugs to college students.

Police recovered Gerelani's Snapchat conversations about drug supply with several persons who attended the concert and he seemed to have received money for providing drugs, the official said.

Gerelani could have links with the organisers of the concert, and all the arrested accused would be interrogated together, the police official said.

Links to Other Suspects and Previous Events

He is also suspected to have information about wanted accused Ayush Sahitya and Shubh Agarwal. Ayush and Shubh had allegedly attended the April 11 concert and also some concerts prior to it. It is suspected that the racketeers had supplied drugs during earlier events held at the venue too.

The deceased woman MBA student and accused Pratik Pande had attended an earlier music event at the venue and consumed ecstasy pills, the official said.

The accused had created a WhatsApp group for the concert where drugs supply and money were discussed, but the chats were later deleted, the official said.