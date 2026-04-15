Mumbai Police Uncover Drug Delivery Network in Concert Overdose Case

Mumbai police are investigating a drug overdose incident at a Goregaon concert that led to the deaths of two MBA students, uncovering a network for the distribution of ecstasy pills and resulting in multiple arrests.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai police are investigating the deaths of two MBA students due to a suspected ecstasy overdose at a Goregaon concert.

The investigation has revealed a network for delivering the banned substance, with key suspects arrested, including event organisers and a drug supplier.

One of the accused allegedly handed the ecstasy pills to an accomplice, who then provided them to the deceased woman.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the woman collapse after allegedly consuming three ecstasy pills, highlighting the availability of party drugs at such events.

Police have registered a case under culpable homicide and are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Police investigating the death of two MBA students due to alleged drug overdose at a concert in Goregaon area of the city have prima facie established how the banned substance -- suspected to be ecstasy pills -- was delivered, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have set up six special teams and recorded statements of 12 people so far after two students -- a man and a woman -- of a city-based management institute died a day after attending the event held at Goregaon Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

Another student, admitted to hospital in critical condition, is currently stable.

A Vanrai police station official said that the six arrested accused include event organisers and a suspected drug supplier.

"Prima facie, one of the arrested accused, Prateek Pandey, was in constant contact with prime accused Anand Patel, a resident of Kalyan," the official said.

Patel allegedly handed over the pills to Pandey, who gave them to his accomplice Raunak Khandelwal. The pills ultimately reached the deceased woman.

As per the preliminary investigation, some members of the group consumed ecstasy pills -- a banned substance -- before entering the venue, and drank alcohol during the concert.

Several of them complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital. While the male student died early Sunday, the female student succumbed later that afternoon.

Vanrai Police registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested two students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with the organisers, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Thursday.

Eyewitness Account of the Incident

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, a resident of suburban Santacruz, claimed that the young woman collapsed in front of him during the event.

The incident occurred near the entrance gate, he said.

"I saw a girl dressed in black suddenly collapse in front of me. A young man was standing next to her. I immediately informed the police personnel present at the spot, but no immediate action was taken," the man claimed.

"I got a bottle of water but she was unable to open her mouth. When I asked the man accompanying her what had happened, he told me she had taken three ecstasy pills," the eyewitness further said.

The woman's condition appeared critical and her heartbeats seemed very fast, he said, adding that he was scared and left the spot soon.

He also claimed that 'party drugs' like ecstasy are commonly available at such events.

"Ecstasy pills are usually available for Rs 700 to Rs 800 apiece, but at such events, the price can rise to around Rs 1,500. Many people consume them to sustain long hours of dancing," he said.