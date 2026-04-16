Mumbai Student Arrested for Alleged Drug Supply at Goregaon Music Concert

Following two deaths from suspected drug overdoses, a student has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly peddling drugs at a music concert in Goregaon, sparking a police investigation into drug supply networks.

Key Points A 22-year-old student was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs at a music concert in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The arrest follows the deaths of two individuals from suspected drug overdoses at the same music concert.

The arrested student, Vinit Garlani, is accused of supplying drugs during the event, and his financial transactions are under investigation.

Seven people have now been arrested in connection with the case and are in police custody until April 18.

A 22-year-old student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly peddling drugs at a music concert held recently in Goregaon, a Mumbai police official said.

With the arrest of Vinit Garlani, a student of a prominent college in south Mumbai, the number of people held in the case has reached seven, the Vanrai police station official said.

The probe into the case began after two persons died of an alleged drug overdose during the music concert that took place at Nesco Ground in Goregaon on April 11.

Garlani is accused of playing a role in supplying drugs during the music concert, the official said, adding his bank account and financial transactions are being probed.

The seven persons arrested in the case have been remanded in police custody till April 18 by a Borivali court, the official added.