Mumbai Police Trace Drug Supply in MBA Student Overdose Case

Mumbai police are investigating a drug overdose incident at a music concert that led to the deaths of two MBA students, uncovering a suspected ecstasy supply chain and making several arrests.

Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Key Points Mumbai police are investigating the deaths of two MBA students after a suspected ecstasy overdose at a Goregaon music concert.

The police have established a preliminary chain of delivery for the contraband, believed to be ecstasy pills.

Several arrests have been made, including the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation revealed that the prime accused, Anand Patel, allegedly supplied the drugs to Prateek Pandey, who then passed them on to Raunak Khandelwal, with the deceased girl being the ultimate recipient.

Police investigating the death of two MBA students allegedly linked to a drug overdose at a music concert in Goregaon area of Mumbai have prima facie established the chain of delivery of the contraband, suspected to be ecstasy, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have set up six special teams and recorded statements of 12 people so far after two young students, including a young girl, of a city-based management institute, died a day after attending the event at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre on Saturday.

Another student, who was admitted to Bombay Hospital in critical condition, is currently stable.

A Vanrai police station official said that the six accused arrested to date include the event organiser and a suspected drug supplier.

Drug Supply Chain Uncovered

"Prima facie, one of the arrested accused, identified as Prateek Pandey, was in constant contact with the prime accused Anand Patel, a resident of Kalyan," the official said.

He said Patel allegedly handed over the drug pills to Pandey, who gave them to his accomplice Raunak Khandelwal, with the deceased girl being the ultimate recipient.

As per the preliminary investigation, some members of the group consumed ecstasy -- a banned substance -- before entering the venue, and went on to have alcohol during the concert.

Several of them complained of uneasiness and were rushed to a hospital. While the male student died early Sunday, the female student from the same group succumbed later that afternoon.

Vanrai Police registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested two students, a suspected drug supplier, and three individuals associated with the organisers, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till Thursday.