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Passengers Held At Mumbai Airport For Diamond Smuggling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 15:19 IST

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Two passengers were apprehended at Mumbai airport by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for attempting to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 5.70 crore concealed within their bodies.

Key Points

  • Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrests two passengers at Mumbai airport.
  • Passengers attempted to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 5.70 crore to Bangkok.
  • Diamonds were concealed inside the bodies of the passengers in capsules.
  • The seized diamonds included both natural and lab-grown varieties.
  • Authorities suspect the involvement of an international money laundering syndicate.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has held two passengers at the Mumbai international airport and recovered from them diamonds worth Rs 5.70 crore that they had concealed inside their bodies, an official said on Thursday.

Diamond Smuggling Attempt to Bangkok

The duo was trying to smuggle the diamonds to Bangkok, he said.

 

The DRI official said after being caught at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the two passengers told the investigators that they had concealed two capsules inside their bodies.

Recovery of Diamonds and Arrest

The capsules were later purged by the passengers, which led to the recovery of 1,624-carat diamonds, comprising natural as well as lab-grown ones, collectively valued at around Rs 5.70 crore, he said.

The duo was arrested and is being questioned in order to collect information from them about their syndicate that appears to be involved in international money laundering, the DRI said.

Customs Act and Further Investigation

The diamonds were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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