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Mumbai Airport Gold Seizure: 24 Women Arrested in Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 10, 2026 08:25 IST

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Indian authorities have busted a major gold smuggling operation at Mumbai Airport, seizing a significant quantity of gold and arresting 24 women involved in the illicit activity.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 29.37 kg of gold, valued at Rs 37.74 crore, at Mumbai Airport.
  • Twenty-four women were arrested for their involvement in the gold smuggling operation from Nairobi, Kenya.
  • The operation, dubbed 'Operation Dhahabu Blitz', uncovered a sophisticated smuggling syndicate using trained carriers.
  • The seized gold included both gold bars (25.1 kg) and gold jewellery (4.27 kg) concealed in bags and clothing.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the masterminds behind the gold smuggling racket.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 29.37 kg of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore from 24 women at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, busting a major smuggling racket, an official said.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit conducted 'Operation Dhahabu Blitz' on Wednesday, he said, adding it may be among the biggest busts at Mumbai airport this year. 'Dhahabu' is Swahili for gold.

 

Details of the Gold Seizure

"DRI received a tip-off about women coming from Nairobi in Kenya with hidden gold. Following this, 24 foreign nationals, who had landed at Mumbai Airport from Nairobi, were stopped. From their bags and clothes, 25.1 kg of gold bars and 4.27 kg of gold jewellery were recovered," he said on Thursday.

The women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, which points to a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security, the official said.

While the women will be produced in court, a further probe is underway to nab the kingpins of the racket, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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