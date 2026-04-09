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Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Racket Busted: 24 Women Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 09, 2026 23:30 IST

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A major gold smuggling operation has been thwarted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arresting 24 women and seizing a large quantity of gold hidden on a flight from Nairobi.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a gold smuggling racket at Mumbai Airport, arresting 24 female carriers.
  • DRI's 'Operation Dhahabu Blitz' led to the seizure of 29.37 kg of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore.
  • The gold was concealed in the bags and clothing of foreign nationals arriving from Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Authorities believe a well-organised syndicate is behind the smuggling operation, using trained carriers to bypass airport security.
  • An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the masterminds of the gold smuggling racket.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a gold smuggling racket at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai and arrested 24 female carriers with 29.37 kilograms of gold worth Rs 37.74 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit conducted 'Operation Dhahabu Blitz' on Wednesday, he said, adding it may be among the biggest busts at Mumbai airport this year. 'Dhahabu' is Swahili for gold.

 

Details of the Gold Seizure

"DRI received a tip-off about women coming from Nairobi in Kenya with hidden gold. Following this, 24 foreign nationals, who had landed at Mumbai Airport from Nairobi, were stopped. From their bags and clothes, 25.10 kg of gold bars and 4.27 kg of gold jewellery were recovered," he said.

Sophisticated Smuggling Techniques

The women were trained to hide the gold and escape checks, and it shows a well-planned syndicate using such carriers to beat airport security, the official pointed out.

While the women will be produced in court, further probe is underway to nab the kingpins of the racket, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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