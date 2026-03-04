Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Rs 46 Crore Worth of Contraband

Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized narcotics, foreign currency, gold, and precious stones valued at over Rs 46 crore in a series of busts, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat smuggling.

Key Points Mumbai Customs seized over Rs 46 crore worth of narcotics, currency, gold, and precious stones at the international airport.

44.292 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 44.292 crore, was seized from nine passengers arriving from Bangkok.

Foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32.85 lakh, diamonds worth Rs 94.97 lakh, and gold jewellery worth Rs 21.51 lakh were also seized.

Authorities also recovered cut and polished natural emeralds, rubies, sapphires, amethyst and multi-stones valued at Rs 15.16 lakh.

The Customs department has seized narcotic substances, foreign currency, gold and precious stones worth more than Rs 46 crore in separate cases detected over a week at the Mumbai international airport, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 44.292 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 44.292 crore in the illicit market, was recovered in different cases from nine passengers who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok, said the official.

All these passengers were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Notably, hydroponic weed refers to cannabis cultivated without soil, using nutrient-rich water solutions in an indoor environment.

Additionally, 299 grams of a substance purported to be methaqualone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act), with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 74,75,000, was also seized, according to the official.

Currency, Diamonds and Gold Seizures

In five separate cases, Customs department personnel seized foreign and Indian currency equivalent to Rs 32,85,668, a total of 455 carats of natural and lab-grown diamonds valued at Rs 94,97,300 besides 21 karat gold jewellery weighing 160.790 grams and valued at Rs 21,51,473, he said.

Also, 1,203.69 carats of cut and polished natural emeralds, rubies, blue sapphires, amethyst and multi-stones, valued at Rs 15,16,127, were recovered from air passengers. All seizures were made under relevant provisions of the Customs Act and other applicable laws, the official added.