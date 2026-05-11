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Mumbai Airport: Gold Worth ₹3.15 Crore Seized From Passengers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 23:24 IST

Mumbai Customs officials seized gold worth ₹3.15 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai, including a finance professional attempting to smuggle gold due to geopolitical concerns.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Customs seized gold worth ₹3.15 crore from two passengers arriving from Dubai.
  • A finance professional was found smuggling gold worth ₹1.74 crore, converting assets due to US-Iran conflict concerns.
  • Another passenger was intercepted with gold dust concealed in a cigarette packet, valued at ₹1.41 crore.
  • Both passengers have been arrested for attempting to evade customs duties.

In separate smuggling incidents, the Customs department has seized gold worth Rs 3.15 crore from two passengers, including a finance professional, who arrived at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai officials said on Monday.

Gold Smuggling Operation At Mumbai Airport

The operation was conducted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs between Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

 

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that the finance professional was smuggling gold to India by converting his assets into the yellow metal amid the US-Iran conflict and security concerns in the Dubai region.

The passenger, who wanted to evade duties and secure assets, was found in possession of gold worth Rs 1.74 crore, according to the official.

Gold Concealed In Cigarette Packet

In another case, with the help of APIS (Advance Passenger Information System) profiling, Customs personnel intercepted a passenger and recovered gold dust in wax, concealed in a cigarette packet, on his arrival at the airport, an official statement said.

The packet contained four pouches with 1,020 gram gold valued at Rs 1.41 crore, it added.

Both passengers were placed under arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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