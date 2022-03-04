Mr Putin, Why Are You Attacking Schools?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the havoc wrought in Ukraine by relentless Russian shelling.
IMAGE: An interior of a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: The remains of a missile at a bus terminal in Kyiv, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand near a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers work amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: An Ukrainian trooper walks near a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian air force assault aircraft in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. Photograph: Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: People walk after fleeing at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters
IMAGE: A child runs towards his father after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters
IMAGE: People wait to board a bus at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters
IMAGE: A man pets his dog after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters
IMAGE: A view shows a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com