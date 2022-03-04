News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mr Putin, Why Are You Attacking Schools?

Mr Putin, Why Are You Attacking Schools?

By Rediff News Bureau
March 04, 2022 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the havoc wrought in Ukraine by relentless Russian shelling.

IMAGE: An interior of a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The remains of a missile at a bus terminal in Kyiv, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand near a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work amidst the debris of a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian trooper walks near a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shows the wreckage, which Ukrainian military officials said is the remains of a Russian air force assault aircraft in a field outside the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. Photograph: Press service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk after fleeing at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child runs towards his father after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait to board a bus at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man pets his dog after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view shows a school building destroyed by shelling in Zhytomyr, March 4, 2022. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
A Last Kiss And Goodbye In Kyiv
A Last Kiss And Goodbye In Kyiv
The Devastation In Ukraine
The Devastation In Ukraine
Russians, beware Ukranian Molotov Cocktails
Russians, beware Ukranian Molotov Cocktails
King Kohli speaks: I'm not bothered about scores!
King Kohli speaks: I'm not bothered about scores!
Hanuma Vihari wants to bat at No 3
Hanuma Vihari wants to bat at No 3
In Sumy univ, stranded students melt ice for water
In Sumy univ, stranded students melt ice for water
35 killed, over 80 hurt in blast at Shia mosque in Pak
35 killed, over 80 hurt in blast at Shia mosque in Pak
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten

Naveen Shekharappa, Never Forgotten

The World Weeps With Ukraine

The World Weeps With Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances