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Home  » News » Education Officer Held For Taking Bribe In Madhya Pradesh

Education Officer Held For Taking Bribe In Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 18:17 IST

An education official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe to sign off on toilet construction completion certificates, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government projects.

Key Points

  • Education official Pradeep Kumar Khare arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • Khare allegedly demanded a bribe for signing completion certificates for toilet construction in government schools.
  • The bribe was allegedly 5% of the total sanctioned amount for the toilet construction project.
  • Khare was caught accepting the first instalment of the bribe, leading to his arrest.

An education official was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to sign completion certificates related to the construction of toilets in government schools, a Lokayukta police official said.

Details Of The Bribery Case

District Education Centre project coordinator Pradeep Kumar Khare (57) was trapped following a complaint by acting assistant engineer Dilip Sadhav (41), a Lokayuta police release informed.

 

"A total of 122 toilets were being constructed in government schools of the district at a cost of around Rs 3.42 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. As per the complaint, Khare allegedly demanded a bribe amounting to 5 per cent of the total sanctioned amount, around Rs 17 lakh, from Sadhav for signing completion certificates before completion of the construction work," it said.

Arrest And Investigation

Khare was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh of the bribe amount, after which a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him, the release said.

A Lokayukta police officer said the accused has not been arrested as yet, adding that a detailed probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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