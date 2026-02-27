HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation

Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 20:02 IST

A teacher in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested and charged under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting three young female students, sparking outrage in the local community.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A teacher in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly molesting three girls aged 8-10.
  • The teacher, Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, is accused of inappropriate touching at the primary school in Dhori gram panchayat over a 20-day period.
  • The girls confided in the school cook and an anganwadi worker, leading to a formal complaint by villagers.
  • A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A teacher at a government primary school was arrested for allegedly molesting three girls in the 8-10 age group in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The girls have accused Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, posted at the primary school in Dhori gram panchayat, of touching them inappropriately at school for the past 20 days, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni told PTI.

 

"They initially shared their ordeal with the school cook and an anganwadi worker, following which the news spread, leading to more than 150 villagers reaching the local police station to submit a written complaint," Soni said.

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molestation and other offences and Chaturvedi was arrested, the CSP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimeaccidents&Tragedies

RELATED STORIES

UP engineer, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing 33 children
UP engineer, wife get death penalty for sexually abusing 33 children
MP Teen Gives Birth During Exam, Sexual Assault Revealed
MP Teen Gives Birth During Exam, Sexual Assault Revealed
Three Arrested for Kidnapping Minor Girl in Maharashtra
Couple Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Three Minor Girls in Kerala
Swami Avimukteshwaranand booked under POCSO Act
Swami Avimukteshwaranand booked under POCSO Act

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains0:38

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO