Madhya Pradesh Teacher Arrested for Molestation

A teacher in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested and charged under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting three young female students, sparking outrage in the local community.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A teacher in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly molesting three girls aged 8-10.

The teacher, Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, is accused of inappropriate touching at the primary school in Dhori gram panchayat over a 20-day period.

The girls confided in the school cook and an anganwadi worker, leading to a formal complaint by villagers.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A teacher at a government primary school was arrested for allegedly molesting three girls in the 8-10 age group in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The girls have accused Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, posted at the primary school in Dhori gram panchayat, of touching them inappropriately at school for the past 20 days, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Arun Soni told PTI.

"They initially shared their ordeal with the school cook and an anganwadi worker, following which the news spread, leading to more than 150 villagers reaching the local police station to submit a written complaint," Soni said.

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for molestation and other offences and Chaturvedi was arrested, the CSP added.