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Home  » News » Government Employee in Madhya Pradesh Nabbed for Alleged Bribery in School Toilet Repair Funds Case

Government Employee in Madhya Pradesh Nabbed for Alleged Bribery in School Toilet Repair Funds Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 14:20 IST

A government employee in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe to release funds earmarked for repairing a girls' toilet at a school, underscoring the persistent problem of corruption in public services.

Key Points

  • A government staffer in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, was caught allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe.
  • The bribe was allegedly demanded to release funds for the repair of a girls' toilet at a government primary school.
  • The complainant, a headmaster, had already used personal funds to repair the toilet due to urgent need.
  • Two government officials are implicated in the bribery case and face charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • The case highlights ongoing issues of corruption in the disbursement of government funds for essential infrastructure projects.

The Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Wednesday caught a government staffer allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to release funds for the repair of a girls' toilet at a school, an official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Kumar Talan said a trap was laid in Rajpur town following a complaint from Jitendra Soni, the in-charge headmaster of the government primary school in Khatri Falia village.

 

Block Resource Coordinator Mahendra Singh Rathore was caught red-handed accepting an alleged bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in front of an ATM.

The DSP said that the Tribal Welfare Department had approved Rs 20,000 for the repair of a toilet for girl students at the school, but the funds could not be released due to technical issues.

"According to Soni, given the daily problems faced by the students, he used his personal funds to get the toilet repaired within the stipulated timeframe.

"However, when he needed a completion certificate to receive this amount from the government treasury, Rathore and District Education Centre sub-engineer Ashwin Dagar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000," the official said.

A case has been registered against both government officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that the accused have not yet been arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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