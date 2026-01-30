HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Food served on paper sheets: MP school principal suspended

Food served on paper sheets: MP school principal suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2026
January 30, 2026 18:07 IST

An acting principal of a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district was suspended on Friday for negligence after students were allegedly served food on sheets of paper from old notebooks, an official said. 

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video posted on social media. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • Acting principal of a government school in Maihar, MP, suspended for negligence.
  • Students were served food on sheets of paper from old notebooks during Republic Day celebrations.
  • A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing children eating food off paper.
  • An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

The incident took place during Republic Day celebrations at the Government High School in Bhatigawan village, when children were served 'halwa and puris' on pages torn from discarded notebooks and books, the official said.

A video, which surfaced on social media, showed children sitting on the ground and eating food laid out in front of them on paper instead of plates and bowls.

Rewa Division Commissioner B S Jamod, in an order, said, "In-charge principal Sushil Kumar Tripathi of Government High School Bhatigawan has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence in organising a special Republic Day lunch programme at the school."

Taking cognisance of the incident, Maihar Collector Rani Batad ordered a probe and strict action against those involved.

Tripathi has been attached to the District Education Officer's office.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
