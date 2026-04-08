Uttarakhand Official Nabbed in Bribery Sting Operation

An Uttarakhand government accountant has been arrested for accepting a bribe, underscoring the state's commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring transparency in public projects.

Key Points An accountant in Uttarakhand's Almora district was arrested for accepting a bribe.

The accountant allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 to release funds for a toilet construction project.

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department laid a trap after verifying the complaint.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government offices in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Wednesday arrested an accountant posted at the Lamgara Block office in Almora district while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, officials said.

The accountant, Har Singh Bisht alias Harish Singh Bisht, was arrested at the Lamgara Block office while accepting the bribe from the complainant, they said.

Details of the Bribery Case

In a complaint submitted to the Vigilance Department's Haldwani office, the complainant alleged that his tender worth Rs 3 lakh for the construction of a toilet construction project had been approved, and the accountant had demanded a bribe to facilitate the release of the corresponding Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR).

After the complaint was verified and found to be genuine, a team from the Vigilance Department laid a trap and arrested the accused.