Madhya Pradesh Civic Employees Arrested In Bribery Case

Two civic employees in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in local government.

Key Points Two civic employees in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The employees, from Udaipura Municipal Council, allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing a security deposit and issuing a work-experience certificate.

The Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lokayukta sleuths have caught a sub-engineer and another employee of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a private company, an official said.

The duo, posted in the Udaipura Municipal Council, had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the firm in exchange for releasing its security deposit and issuing a work-experience certificate for a road construction project.

Bribery Trap Set By Lokayukta Police

The company later approached the Lokyaukta police, who laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a representative of the firm at a market in Bhopal on Tuesday, the official said.

Case Registered Under Prevention Of Corruption Act

A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.