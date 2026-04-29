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Madhya Pradesh Civic Employees Arrested In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 09:25 IST

Two civic employees in Madhya Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in local government.

Key Points

  • Two civic employees in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The employees, from Udaipura Municipal Council, allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing a security deposit and issuing a work-experience certificate.
  • The Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting Rs 2 lakh.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lokayukta sleuths have caught a sub-engineer and another employee of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a private company, an official said.

The duo, posted in the Udaipura Municipal Council, had allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from the firm in exchange for releasing its security deposit and issuing a work-experience certificate for a road construction project.

 

Bribery Trap Set By Lokayukta Police

The company later approached the Lokyaukta police, who laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a representative of the firm at a market in Bhopal on Tuesday, the official said.

Case Registered Under Prevention Of Corruption Act

A case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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