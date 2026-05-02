Speeding Truck Kills Motorcyclist Near Amethi

A 30-year-old man tragically died in a road accident near Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, after a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 30-year-old man died in a road accident near Amethi after being hit by a speeding truck.

The victim, Pankaj Upadhyay, was a resident of Sultanpur district.

The accident occurred near Mangouli village in the Jagdishpur police station area.

Police have detained the truck and its driver following the fatal accident.

A 30-year-old man died on Saturday after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind near Mangouli village here, police said.

Details of the Fatal Accident

According to police, Pankaj Upadhyay (30), a resident of Girja Morh (under Baldirai police station area in Sultanpur district) was travelling by motorcycle, when a speeding truck hit him from behind near Mangouli village in Jagdishpur police station area, killing him instantly.

Police Investigation Underway

Jagdishpur police station SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said the body has been sent for a postmortem.

He said the police detained the truck and its driver.