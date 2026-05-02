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Home  » News » Speeding Truck Kills Motorcyclist Near Amethi

Speeding Truck Kills Motorcyclist Near Amethi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 14:52 IST

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A 30-year-old man tragically died in a road accident near Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, after a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man died in a road accident near Amethi after being hit by a speeding truck.
  • The victim, Pankaj Upadhyay, was a resident of Sultanpur district.
  • The accident occurred near Mangouli village in the Jagdishpur police station area.
  • Police have detained the truck and its driver following the fatal accident.

A 30-year-old man died on Saturday after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle from behind near Mangouli village here, police said.

Details of the Fatal Accident

According to police, Pankaj Upadhyay (30), a resident of Girja Morh (under Baldirai police station area in Sultanpur district) was travelling by motorcycle, when a speeding truck hit him from behind near Mangouli village in Jagdishpur police station area, killing him instantly.

 

Police Investigation Underway

Jagdishpur police station SHO Dhirendra Kumar Yadav said the body has been sent for a postmortem.

He said the police detained the truck and its driver.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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