Home  » News » Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Family Dispute

Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Family Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 03, 2026 09:44 IST

A heated family dispute in Muzaffarnagar escalated into violence when a man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, following a family dispute.
  • The incident occurred when the accused, Shoeb, visited his in-laws to bring his wife home.
  • An argument escalated, leading to Shoeb allegedly attacking Farida with a knife.
  • The injured woman was rushed to a medical centre for treatment of serious injuries.
  • Police have launched a search operation to apprehend the absconding accused.

A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law following a family dispute in Budhana town here, leaving her seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening, when the accused, identified as Shoeb, had come to his in-laws' house to take his wife back with him, Station House Officer, Budhana, Subhash Atri said.

 

During a heated exchange between him and his mother-in-law, Farida, an argument ensued.

In a fit of anger, Shoeb allegedly attacked Farida with a knife, seriously injuring her, and then fled from the spot, the officer said.

The injured woman was first rushed to the government primary health centre and later referred to a higher medical centre due to the severity of her injuries.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched a search operation to nab the accused, who is currently absconding, Atri said.

A probe is on in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
