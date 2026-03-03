Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Family Dispute

A heated family dispute in Muzaffarnagar escalated into violence when a man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law following a family dispute in Budhana town here, leaving her seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening, when the accused, identified as Shoeb, had come to his in-laws' house to take his wife back with him, Station House Officer, Budhana, Subhash Atri said.

During a heated exchange between him and his mother-in-law, Farida, an argument ensued.

In a fit of anger, Shoeb allegedly attacked Farida with a knife, seriously injuring her, and then fled from the spot, the officer said.

The injured woman was first rushed to the government primary health centre and later referred to a higher medical centre due to the severity of her injuries.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched a search operation to nab the accused, who is currently absconding, Atri said.

A probe is on in the matter.