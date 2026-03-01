Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP

A 45-year-old man tragically died in a Mirzapur hit-and-run accident after an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle while he was delivering milk, prompting a police investigation.

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9 am on the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra road near Basantpur Mauja village under the Rajgarh police station limits.

According to SHO Madihan Ved Prakash Pandey, the victim was identified as Satish Yadav alias Jhagdu, a resident of Kunduruf village.

Yadav was on his motorcycle to deliver milk to customers when a speeding unidentified vehicle struck him. He died on the spot, the officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle, the SHO said.