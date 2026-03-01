HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Mirzapur, UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 01, 2026 13:46 IST

A 45-year-old man tragically died in a Mirzapur hit-and-run accident after an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle while he was delivering milk, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man, Satish Yadav, died in a hit-and-run accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accident occurred on the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra road when an unidentified vehicle struck Yadav's motorcycle.
  • Yadav was delivering milk to customers at the time of the fatal collision.
  • Police have registered a case and are searching for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
  • The victim was identified as Satish Yadav alias Jhagdu, a resident of Kunduruf village.

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9 am on the Mirzapur-Sonbhadra road near Basantpur Mauja village under the Rajgarh police station limits.

 

According to SHO Madihan Ved Prakash Pandey, the victim was identified as Satish Yadav alias Jhagdu, a resident of Kunduruf village.

Yadav was on his motorcycle to deliver milk to customers when a speeding unidentified vehicle struck him. He died on the spot, the officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle, the SHO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
