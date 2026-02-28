HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Killed, Four Injured in Hit-and-Run in Muzaffarnagar

Woman Killed, Four Injured in Hit-and-Run in Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 28, 2026 11:09 IST

A tragic hit-and-run in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to four others, prompting a police investigation to find the responsible driver and vehicle.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run accident in Muzaffarnagar's Budhana area.
  • Four other women sustained serious injuries and are receiving hospital treatment after the hit-and-run.
  • Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run.
  • An investigation is underway to apprehend the accused driver in the Muzaffarnagar hit-and-run case.

A 40-year-old woman was killed, and four others were seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly ran them over in the Budhana area of the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday on the Budhana-Baraut Road, and the victims were out for a walk, they said.

 

The deceased has been identified as Babita. The four other women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigation Underway

"The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem. We are currently scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver who fled after the accident," a police officer said.

Police have registered a case, and a search operation is underway to nab the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
