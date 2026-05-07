Gurugram: Mother And Daughter Die After Being Hit By Train

A tragic train accident in Gurugram claimed the lives of a mother and daughter as they crossed railway tracks at Garhi Harsaru Junction, highlighting the dangers of railway crossings.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A mother and daughter were fatally struck by a train at Gurugram's Garhi Harsaru Junction.

The accident occurred while the victims were crossing railway tracks to purchase tickets.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Devi, 48, and her mother Madhubala, 82.

The Delhi-Sarai Rohilla Superfast train was involved in the fatal accident.

Government Railway Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the train accident in Gurugram.

A mother-daughter duo was crushed to death by a train when they were crossing railway tracks at Garhi Harsaru Junction railway station in Gurugram on Thursday morning, said police.

After being hit by the train, the bodies of both severed into pieces, with some scattered about a hundred meters away, they added.

Details Of The Victims

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Mamta Devi (48), a resident of Bas Hariya village in Gurugram and her mother Madhubala (82), a resident of Ranila village in Charkhi Dadri district.

According to family members, Madhubala had come to Bas Hariya village with her son Basant and daughter Babli to visit her married daughter Mamta.

Circumstances Leading To The Accident

They were scheduled to catch a train to Jaipur on Thursday.

It was around 5 am when the mother-daughter duo came to Garhi-Harsaru railway station to go to Jaipur with their family. Family members said that Madhubala and Mamta were together, while the other three family members were walking at some distance.

Sampat Singh, a relative of the deceased, said that both were crossing the tracks to buy tickets when the Delhi-Sarai Rohilla Superfast was approaching on one track, while another train from Rewari was arriving on the adjacent track.

"Seeing the train from Rewari approaching, they stopped on one track, but failed to notice the Delhi-Sarai Rohilla Superfast coming on the other track and were hit by it," Singh added.

Police Investigation Underway

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene and sent the body for a postmortem.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the two were struck by a train while crossing the tracks. The matter is under investigation," said an official of GRP.