Tragedy In UP: Woman, Daughter Killed By Train

A tragic train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district resulted in the death of a woman and her daughter, while her son sustained critical injuries.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in a train accident near Shukul Bazar in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman's son was critically injured and has been referred to a district hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred near a crossing on the Lucknow-Sultanpur railway section.

Police are working to identify the victims and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

A woman and her three-year-old daughter died, while her son was critically injured after they were hit by a train near a crossing on the Lucknow-Sultanpur railway section here, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Train Accident

The incident occurred near the Shukul Bazar road crossing in the Musafirkhana police station area here.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Information has been circulated to nearby villages in an effort to identify the woman and her children.

The woman was aged around 30 and her daughter around three. Her son is around six years old, the SHO said.

Medical Response To The Incident

According to Dr Hindesh Dwivedi, Musafirkhana Community Health Centre (CHC), police brought in the woman and her two children on Thursday evening.

The woman and the girl were already dead upon arrival, while the boy was critically injured. The boy has been referred to the district hospital in Gauriganj for treatment, Dr Dwivedi said.

Such incidents often lead to investigations into potential negligence at railway crossings. Under Indian law, depending on the circumstances, charges related to negligence causing death could apply. The railway authorities will likely conduct an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident and whether safety protocols were followed.