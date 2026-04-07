Gurugram Woman Accused of Strangling Daughter Before Suicide Attempt

In a tragic incident in Gurugram, a woman is accused of murdering her toddler daughter and then attempting suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the devastating event.

Key Points A Gurugram woman is suspected of strangling her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The woman allegedly attempted suicide by slitting her throat and is currently hospitalised.

Police suspect a domestic dispute between the woman and her husband may have triggered the tragic event.

An FIR has been registered, and a postmortem examination of the child's body is underway as part of the police investigation.

A woman allegedly strangled her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death before attempting suicide by slitting her throat in the Surya Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have registered an FIR and sent the girl's body for a postmortem, they added.

According to the police, it is suspected that the woman fought with her husband. When the dispute escalated, she committed this act, they added.

Police said Aadhar Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, married Neha, 30, four years ago. He works for a private company in Gurugram and currently lives in a rented house in Surya Vihar.

He left for work on Monday morning, and when he returned at around 6 pm, he found the room door locked from the inside. He called the landlord, and when it was broken open, his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Anika and his wife were found lying unconscious.

The girl's body bore bruises, while Neha's neck had a cut from a sharp weapon. They immediately informed the police and rushed both to a private hospital, where the girl was declared dead, while Neha remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment, police said.

During questioning, the man expressed his suspicion that his wife had killed the child and then attempted suicide by slitting her own throat. However, he did not explain why his wife did this, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

"The girl's body has been sent for a postmortem. The woman is awaiting consciousness. A probe is underway, and the accused woman will be arrested and questioned after she is discharged", the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.