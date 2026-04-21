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Gurugram Taxi Driver Strangles Wife Before Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 21, 2026 00:25 IST

A Gurugram taxi driver allegedly committed a murder-suicide, strangling his wife before taking his own life, with alcohol abuse and marital issues suspected as contributing factors.

Key Points

  • A Gurugram taxi driver allegedly murdered his wife by strangulation before committing suicide at their home.
  • The couple, originally from Rajasthan, had been married for eight years and had a six-year-old son.
  • Police investigations indicate that the taxi driver's alcoholism was a significant factor in the couple's frequent arguments.
  • The wife's sister discovered the bodies and alerted the authorities, leading to a police investigation.
  • An FIR has been registered against the deceased taxi driver on murder charges as the investigation continues.

A 33-year-old taxi driver allegedly strangled his wife to death before killing himself at their rented house in Ambedkar Nagar, Sector 9, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar and his wife Sonam Bai, who were natives of Alwar, Rajasthan. The couple had a love marriage eight years ago and lived with their six-year-old son, according to police.

 

Initial Police Investigation And Findings

After getting information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the kin after a postmortem examination, and an FIR on murder charges has been registered against the deceased taxi driver, they added.

Alcoholism And Marital Discord

Preliminary investigation revealed that Deepak Kumar was an alcoholic, which led to quarrels between the couple from the beginning of their marriage, according to police.

Deepak started living separately about a month ago, prompting Sonam to invite her sister Amrita, police said.

Discovery Of The Bodies

On Saturday, Amrita returned to the house after doing some work outside and found Sonam's body lying in the kitchen, police said, adding that Deepak's body was hanging in another room.

Their son was also present in the house.

Amrita raised an alarm, alerting neighbours, who the informed police.

Police said there were strangulation marks on the wife's body.

"Investigation revealed that Deepak was an alcoholic. They would quarrel when Sonam refused to let him drink. We are investigating all angles," Sector 9A SHO Avtar Singh said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police will likely conduct a thorough investigation, including forensic analysis and witness statements, to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragic event.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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