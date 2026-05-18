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Modi Assures Support To New Kerala Chief Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 13:13 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated VD Satheesan on his appointment as Kerala's Chief Minister, promising central support to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Key Points

  • Narendra Modi congratulates VD Satheesan on becoming the Chief Minister of Kerala.
  • The Central Government assures full support to the newly formed Kerala Government.
  • VD Satheesan led the Congress-led UDF back to power in Kerala.
  • Satheesan and his 20 Cabinet members were sworn in at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated VD Satheesan on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala and assured all possible help from the central government in fulfilling people's aspirations.

Satheesan's Rise to Chief Minister

Satheesan, who led the Congress-led UDF back to power in the state after a decade by decimating the Left front, took oath as Kerala Chief Minister on Monday.

 

"Congratulations to Shri VD Satheesan Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam. My best wishes for his tenure. The Central Government assures all possible support for the newly formed Keralam Government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

New Cabinet Sworn In

Satheesan's 20 Cabinet members were also sworn in at a grand function in Thiruvananthapuram with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office. Alliance parties, including the UDF's second-largest constituent IUML, have also been accommodated in the Cabinet.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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