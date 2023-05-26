Modi-Biden talks to revolve around 4 Ps: US envoy

The discussions during the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States and American President Joe Biden's trip to India will revolve around four Ps: Peace, Prosperity, Planet, and People, said a top diplomat of the US in Hyderabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi greets US President Joe Biden during a G20 summit in Bali, on November 15, 2022. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Reuters

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti who was in Hyderabad, told reporters that the entire planet is counting on the friendship between India and US and the deepening ties.

"In four months, our leaders will meet thrice face-to-face, and probably as I said it feels natural. I think, as I said those four Ps: peace, prosperity, work on our planet, and connecting our people will be what you see when Prime Minister (Modi) comes to Washington and you'll see a further reflection and deepening that when the President (Biden) comes here to India.

"I hope that he (Biden) will have a chance not just visit the capital Delhi but maybe go someplace else in the country as well," the envoy said when asked about the main agenda of the leaders' visit.

Modi will embark on his first official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, in the third week of June.

The American President is expected to travel to India in September to attend the G20 Leaders Summit.

Garcetti said companies belonging to the US are investing in Hyderabad creating 100,000 jobs here and similarly Indian business houses are also investing in the North American country.

Commenting on the relations with India, he said the militaries of both countries train together while the largest military exercises India does are with the US.

"We are working towards an Indo-Pacific that is safe, secure and prosperous," he said.

On the number of visas to be issued to Indians this year, Garcetti said the US is on track to process one million visas this year.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador visited a clinic operated by the transgender community in Hyderabad.