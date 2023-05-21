News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Biden told Modi, 'I should take your autograph'

Why Biden told Modi, 'I should take your autograph'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 21, 2023 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When United States President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad meeting, one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader's programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden ahead of a G7 working session on food, health and development during the G7 Summit, in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Echoing a similar view, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000, officials added.

 

Albanese remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap.

To this Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.

Modi and Albanese were in the Gujarat stadium to watch an India-Australia test match in March this year and had taken a lap of honour.

As part of his ongoing three-nation visit, Modi is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Monday and will address the community event on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi's Cult Of Personality
Modi's Cult Of Personality
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
EXCLUSIVE! The Secret Of Modi's Success
Modi Trapped In World Of Complex Relationships
Modi Trapped In World Of Complex Relationships
Delhi govt dismisses harassment charge by officers
Delhi govt dismisses harassment charge by officers
BJP leader cancels daughter's wedding to Muslim man
BJP leader cancels daughter's wedding to Muslim man
CSK's Stars: Conway, Gaikwad, Chahar
CSK's Stars: Conway, Gaikwad, Chahar
Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics: Modi
Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics: Modi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics: Modi

Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics: Modi

'Modi has lost the charm he had'

'Modi has lost the charm he had'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances