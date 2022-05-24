News
Rediff.com  » News » Did Biden Nap During Modi Meeting?

Did Biden Nap During Modi Meeting?

By Rediff News Bureau
May 24, 2022 13:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and United States President Joe Biden met alongside the Quad Summit at the Kantei palace in Tokyo today, May 24, 2022.

For quaint glimpses of the encounter, please click on the images:

IMAGE: Has jet lag caught up with Joe? All photographs: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Is Joe taking out his hearing aid?

 

IMAGE: Is Joe taking a nap when NaMo makes a point?

 

IMAGE: NaMo looks startled, doesn't he?

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: What Makes Modi DIFFERENT
How Modi tried to manage China & Pakistan
China flays new US-led group, calls it 'economic Nato'
Sonia Gandhi forms 3 groups to steer Congress's future
Credit card spend jumps 48% to top Rs 1 trn in March
India logs 1,675 Covid cases in a day, 31 deaths
Open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6
The War Against Coronavirus

Will make Indo-US ties among closest: Biden to Modi

Quad 'not just a passing fad, means business': Biden

