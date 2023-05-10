News
Modi to visit US on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Modi to visit US on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2023 19:10 IST
President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, the White House announced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: President Joe Biden meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

"The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement while announcing the visit.

 

She said that Prime Minister Modi's visit will strengthen two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
