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Home  » News » Mizoram Police Recover Heroin, Morphine Worth Over Rs 6 Crore

Mizoram Police Recover Heroin, Morphine Worth Over Rs 6 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 19:48 IST

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Mizoram Police intercepted a drug smuggling operation in Saitual district, seizing morphine and heroin worth over Rs 6 crore and arresting three individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Key Points

  • Mizoram Police seized morphine and heroin worth over Rs 6 crore in Saitual district.
  • The drugs were concealed in a truck travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl.
  • Police recovered 6.68 kg of morphine and 12 gm of heroin.
  • Three individuals from Assam have been arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The Mizoram Police seized morphine and heroin worth over Rs 6 crore and arrested three persons in Saitual district, officials said on Monday.

Drug Seizure Details

Based on a tip-off, a team of the Saitual District Executive Force intercepted a truck on Sunday with an Assam registration number travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl, they said.

 

A thorough search of the truck unveiled 13 packets of morphine weighing 6.68 kg, concealed inside a compartment beside the driver's seat, an official said.

"The seized morphine is estimated to be worth over Rs. 6.7 crore," he said.

The police team also recovered 12 gm of heroin worth Rs 2.4 lakh from the same vehicle.

Arrests and Investigation

Three accused, all belonging to Assam, have been arrested, the official said.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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