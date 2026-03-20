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Home  » News » Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine in Mizoram

Massive Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Recover Methamphetamine in Mizoram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 11:31 IST

In a major drug bust, the Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 23 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Assam Rifles and police conducted a joint operation in Champhai, Mizoram, leading to a significant drug seizure.
  • Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 23 crore were recovered from an abandoned vehicle.
  • The seized drugs weighed 7.9 kg, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.
  • Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the drug peddlers who fled the scene.
  • The seized methamphetamine and vehicle have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department for further investigation.

The Assam Rifles has seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 23 crore from an abandoned vehicle in east Mizoram's Champhai district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles and the police conducted a joint operation during which the contraband weighing 7.9 kg was seized from the vehicle, bearing an Assam registration number plate, near Hmunhmeltha Road on Thursday, he said.

 

The estimated market value of the seized drug is Rs 23.73 crore, she said.

The peddlers likely fled the scene upon sensing the arrival of the security forces, the official said.

The methamphetamine tablets, along with the vehicle, have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation.

Methamphetamine, also called 'crazy drug', is a powerful addictive substance that is banned in India.

A manhunt is underway to trace the accused, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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